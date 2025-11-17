42 Umrah pilgrims from Telangana killed in bus-tanker collision in Saudi

A bus carrying Umrah pilgrimscaught fire in Saudi Arabia after colliding with a tanker lorry, killing 42 people, including 20 women and 11 children. Immigration officials in Hyderabad confirmed that all 42 victims were from the city.

The bus, carrying 43 passengers, reportedly had one survivor.

The accident reportedly occurred around 1:30 am IST at Mufrahath, between Badr and Madinah, on a wide road prone to high-speed traffic. Most passengers were asleep at the time, worsening the impact of the tragedy, reported Mathrubhumi News.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar expressed deep shock over the accident, saying the Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were providing full support to Indian nationals and their families. “Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he added.

A 24x7 control room has also been set up at the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, to assist the families of the victims and provide information. The toll-free number is 8002440003, 0122614093, 0126614276, 0556122301 (WhatsApp)

Telangana Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy has expressed profound shock over the horrific accident. He has directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to obtain full details. He has also instructed officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy to be contacted to undertake immediate relief measures.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has spoken with Coordination Secretary Gaurav Uppal in Delhi and issued directives. A control room has been set up at the Secretariat to monitor the situation and provide information to families.

Control Room Numbers:

+91 79979 59754

+91 99129 19545