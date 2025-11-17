Air India to resume operations between India and China from February 1

New Delhi: Air India on Monday announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Delhi and Shanghai from February 1, 2026, marking Air India’s return to mainland China after nearly six years.

Air India also intends to introduce non-stop flights between Mumbai and Shanghai next year, subject to regulatory approvals.

An official release said Air India will operate four times a week between Delhi and Shanghai using its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 aircraft, featuring 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 spacious seats in Economy Class.

The reinstatement of Air India’s services to Shanghai follows recent India-China diplomatic agreements that restored the air links paused in early 2020. Air India first launched non-stop services to mainland China in October 2000.