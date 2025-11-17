Anil Ambani failed to appear before ED in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: For the second time, Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case, the agency said on Monday.

Ambani had requested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record his statement through “virtual means” after the agency issued a summons for Foreign Exchange Management Act violation for Friday.

ED had rejected Ambani’s offer and issued him a fresh summons for Monday.

The probe pertains to misappropriation of funds linked to Rs 556-crore road project connecting Jaipur and Reengus in Rajasthan.