Bengal Governor asks bomb squad to search Raj Bhavan after Trinamool MP claims he's supplying arms to BJP 'goons'

KOLKATA: The face-off between West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee continued on Monday with the former asking the Kolkata Police to conduct search operations inside the Raj Bhavan premises to find out whether arms and ammunition have been stored there.

Bose took this unprecedented move to counter Kalyan’s claim that the Governor had been sheltering BJP ‘goons’ and supplying them with arms and ammunition to kill Trinamool workers.

The veteran MP from Sreerampore in Hooghly district had made the remarks on Saturday while reacting to Bose’s recent statement on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Bose had said the exercise helped purify the voter list.

“As long as an incompetent governor like you remains, as long as a BJP-servant governor remains, you will never see anything good happening in West Bengal," Kalyan added.

Police officials, a bomb disposal squad with sniffer dog, disaster management personnel and CRPF men reached Raj Bhavan on Monday afternoon and carried out the search operation in every room and the lawns inside the complex. The search was conducted under the Governor's physical supervision. Employees were asked to vacate their rooms so that the search process could be done thoroughly.

“Nothing was found during the search. I will take legal action against Kalyan Banerjee. I have decided to take strong action if fake allegations are made,” Bose told reporters on Monday.