BHU researchers revive timeless rice variety ‘Adam Chini’ with innovation

NEW DELHI: Farmers in the eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh are seeing their dreams take flight with the revival of the aromatic black rice variety, Adamchini. This initiative, led by agricultural scientists at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), has recently achieved significant breakthroughs in improving the variety’s resilience and productivity.

The Adamchini rice, known for its sugar-crystal-like grains, pleasant aroma and superior cooking qualities, has long faced challenges due to its tall stature and slow maturation. Historically, its height, reaching up to 165 cm, made it vulnerable to lodging in adverse weather, damaging the texture and yield.

Additionally, the rice’s long maturity period (155 days) and low yields (20-23 quintals per hectare) discouraged farmers from scaling up production, despite strong market demand, particularly from Australia and New Zealand.