Bihar results show people trust parties that fulfil their aspirations: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Bihar election results have taught a lesson that the aspirations of the people from the government are very high and they trust political parties with good intentions.

Delivering the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, Modi said be it the central government or state governments led by regional parties, their primary focus should be development.

"The results of the Bihar elections have once again taught a lesson on the high aspirations and ambitions of the people of India. The people of India today trust those political parties who have good intentions and fulfil the aspirations of the people and prioritise development," Modi said.