Body of MBBS student found dead in Russia brought back to Rajasthan; family suspects foul play

JAIPUR: Ending an agonizing 11-day wait for the family, the body of Ajit Chaudhary, an MBBS student from Laxmangarh in Rajasthan's Alwar district, arrived in India from Russia on Monday morning.
A medical board conducted a re-postmortem soon after the body reached Alwar, and the funeral was finally conducted.
Ajit’s body arrived at Delhi airport at around 4:05 AM and was taken to Alwar District Hospital by 9 AM. Although a post-mortem had already been conducted in Russia, the family requested another examination. For this, a group of doctors was formed.
Ajit’s father, Dharm Singh, a farmer, said his son was studying MBBS at Bashkir State Medical University in Russia and was in his third year. The family last spoke to him on 19 October, after which he suddenly went untraceable.
"A friend had called him, after which he disappeared. Later, we were told that Ajit’s clothes and shoes were found on the riverbank. His body was found 18 days later on November 6," Dharm Singh said. The grieving father further added, "His mother was dying waiting for her son."
Alleging negligence by both the administration and the government, Ajit's family bid him a tearful farewell and reiterated their demand for an impartial investigation into the circumstances of his death.
Ajit’s uncle, Bhom Singh, expressed strong suspicion regarding the circumstances. He questioned why another student, Jeet Kasana, informed the family of the disappearance when the college had the family’s contact details. He also raised doubts about why the body was found without clothes, saying, "Why would someone committing suicide remove his clothes?"
He added that Ajit had asked for money shortly before 19 October and had reportedly argued with another student.
"We don’t believe our son committed suicide; we suspect it is murder," he said.
The family has already spent around Rs 29 lakh on Ajit’s education.
Ajit had travelled to Russia in October last year to pursue MBBS at Bashkir State University in the Ufa region. His family had arranged the funds for his education by selling three acres of agricultural land.
Since recieving the news about his death, Ajit's family had been struggling to bring the body home. Frustrated by the delay, relatives and locals last week staged a shutdown in Laxmangarh, demanding swift action from the government to expedite the repatriation.