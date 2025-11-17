Body of MBBS student found dead in Russia brought back to Rajasthan; family suspects foul play

JAIPUR: Ending an agonizing 11-day wait for the family, the body of Ajit Chaudhary, an MBBS student from Laxmangarh in Rajasthan's Alwar district, arrived in India from Russia on Monday morning.

A medical board conducted a re-postmortem soon after the body reached Alwar, and the funeral was finally conducted.

Ajit’s body arrived at Delhi airport at around 4:05 AM and was taken to Alwar District Hospital by 9 AM. Although a post-mortem had already been conducted in Russia, the family requested another examination. For this, a group of doctors was formed.

Ajit’s father, Dharm Singh, a farmer, said his son was studying MBBS at Bashkir State Medical University in Russia and was in his third year. The family last spoke to him on 19 October, after which he suddenly went untraceable.

"A friend had called him, after which he disappeared. Later, we were told that Ajit’s clothes and shoes were found on the riverbank. His body was found 18 days later on November 6," Dharm Singh said. The grieving father further added, "His mother was dying waiting for her son."