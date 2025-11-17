Centre promised to make J&K safe, but its policies made Delhi unsafe; time to open doors of dialogue: Mehbooba

SRINAGAR: The Centre promised to make Jammu and Kashmir safe, but its policies made Delhi unsafe, said PDP supremo and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, referring to the recent blast in the national capital which claimed 13 lives and left several injured.

She urged the Centre to revisit its Jammu and Kashmir policy. She urged the government to open the doors of dialogue to heal the wounds of people.

“You told the world, everything is fine in Kashmir. But you saw Kashmir's problem echoed in front of Red Fort. You had promised that you would make Jammu and Kashmir safe but you have made Delhi unsafe due to your policies,” Mehbooba said while addressing a Working Group meeting of the party in Srinagar on Sunday.

There is an atmosphere of fear in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the valley after the Delhi blast, she noted.

Referring to the blast in which Dr Umar, the alleged suspect who was also blown to pieces, near Red Fort on the evening of Nov 10, Mehbooba said, “When our educated youth, doctors (who are the cream of the society), prefer death over life, then it is a very serious matter for all of us.”

“There is so much fear right now in the Valley as if all Kashmiris were involved in the blast. Such a situation has been created as if all Kashmiri people were involved in it,” she maintained.