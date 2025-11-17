Congress calls meeting on SIR after electoral rout in Bihar

NEW DELHI: Weeks after the Election Commission launched the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and UTs, including poll-bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry, the Congress has called a review meeting of party functionaries from all regions where the revision process is underway.
A senior party leader said the meeting, involving AICC in-charges, Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs, Congress Legislature Party leaders, and secretaries of the 12 States and UTs, will be held at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.
The meeting is expected to assess ground reports submitted by state units and prepare a unified response to SIR.
On October 27, the ECI rolled out the second phase of the SIR, expected to cover nearly 51 crore voters across 12 states and UTs.
The initiative has sparked political unease in opposition-ruled states. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Kerala have escalated their objections to the move, with some even exploring legal options.
As reported by this paper, despite being the primary opposition party, the Congress had not convened a joint meeting or crafted a coordinated strategy with its alliance partners on SIR.
The Congress’s renewed push comes in the aftermath of the Bihar debacle. The move also signals its intent to step up the ‘vote theft’ pitch as the Bihar rout has intensified concerns within the ranks over organisational shortcomings and voter-list issues, and alliance coordination.
The November 18 meeting is expected to review discrepancies flagged by state units, evaluate PCCs’ preparedness to monitor SIR rollout, and explore coordination mechanisms with other INDIA bloc partners.
