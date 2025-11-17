Fuel thieves at Mahajan range in Rajasthan's Bikaner could be shot, army issues strict warning

JAIPUR: Amid rising incidents of petrol and diesel theft from army vehicles, the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner district has issued a strict warning that those caught stealing fuel from military vehicles could be shot. The order—an unusually severe step—comes after several large-scale thefts were reported over the past few days, triggering serious security concerns.
According to officials, armed security has been increased at night to monitor suspicious movement around the range. Local accountability has been fixed for any incident, and the use of weapons has been permitted “if necessary.” The directive was issued after villagers were named in previous theft cases, putting both army units and local police on alert.
In a letter circulated to nearby villages and police stations, the Range Commandant stated: “Sentries deployed at night will be armed. They may use their weapons in the event of an untoward incident. Sarpanches are requested to inform their village residents. If an incident occurs, the individual will be held responsible; the Mahajan Field Firing Range will not be accountable.”
Army officials believe that some individuals sneak in during the night and siphon fuel from parked trucks and other military vehicles. Officers said this is likely the first time the Army has formally mentioned the use of firearms against alleged fuel thieves.
Villages placed on special alert
The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Lieutenant Colonel Ajay Grewal, ADM Commandant of the Mahajan Field Firing Range. Villages around the North, East, West, and South Camps—including Mahajan, Lunkaransar, Chhatargarh, and Rajiasar—have been placed on a special security alert.
Sarpanches have been instructed to caution residents and report suspicious activities immediately. The army has also ordered Panchayat-level awareness drives, warning that village representatives will be held personally responsible if thefts continue. Villagers say the order has become a major talking point and people have begun keeping vigil at night.
Written notices have been sent to Mahajan, Lunkaransar, Chhatargarh, and Rajiasar police stations, directing them to increase patrolling and surveillance.
Mahajan Police Station Officer Ramkesh Meena said, “We received the letter and have formed a special team. Pamphlets are being distributed in every village to inform the public.”
Lunkaransar police officials confirmed that joint patrolling around the range has already begun. Police suspect the thefts are carried out under the cover of darkness, with fuel being siphoned from army vehicles.
The Mahajan Field Firing Range is one of the Indian Army’s largest and most sensitive training grounds. Repeated fuel thefts—amounting to dozens of litres in the past month—have begun disrupting training operations. Lieutenant Colonel Grewal said, “Our priority is the security of the range. This can only be ensured with local cooperation.”