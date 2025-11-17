Fuel thieves at Mahajan range in Rajasthan's Bikaner could be shot, army issues strict warning

JAIPUR: Amid rising incidents of petrol and diesel theft from army vehicles, the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner district has issued a strict warning that those caught stealing fuel from military vehicles could be shot. The order—an unusually severe step—comes after several large-scale thefts were reported over the past few days, triggering serious security concerns.

According to officials, armed security has been increased at night to monitor suspicious movement around the range. Local accountability has been fixed for any incident, and the use of weapons has been permitted “if necessary.” The directive was issued after villagers were named in previous theft cases, putting both army units and local police on alert.

In a letter circulated to nearby villages and police stations, the Range Commandant stated: “Sentries deployed at night will be armed. They may use their weapons in the event of an untoward incident. Sarpanches are requested to inform their village residents. If an incident occurs, the individual will be held responsible; the Mahajan Field Firing Range will not be accountable.”

Army officials believe that some individuals sneak in during the night and siphon fuel from parked trucks and other military vehicles. Officers said this is likely the first time the Army has formally mentioned the use of firearms against alleged fuel thieves.