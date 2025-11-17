India-China relations have improved a lot over the last year: Army Chief General Dwivedi

NEW DELHI: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said that relations between India and China have improved a lot over the last year. He attributed this change to a rise in communication at various levels between the two countries.

General Dwivedi said, "I would like to say that there has been a lot of change in the last year. From October 2024 to today, there has been a lot of improvement in our relations."

The Army Chief was speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue Curtain Raiser event at Manekshaw Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Xi Jinping in Kazan in October 2024. The meeting was the first after Indian and Chinese troops disengaged from Depsang and Demchok, the last remaining standoff positions, in eastern Ladakh.

A huge body of troops had been positioned eye-to-eye since May 2020. This had led to tensions and precautionary deployments all along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India and China had welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations when the two leaders met again on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin in August 2025.

Elaborating on the situation on the ground, General Dwivedi said that when PM Modi went for the SCO meeting, "there was a discussion that first of all, we should have a dialogue and we have to find a solution to this conflict."

The Army Chief noted that a number of meetings have taken place at multiple levels including those between the Special Representatives -- National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Meetings have also taken place between Wang Yi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh and his counterpart Admiral Dong Jun met on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers meeting in Qingdao, China.