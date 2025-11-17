India will treat terrorists and their backers alike, says Army Chief

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday asserted that the country will continue to treat terrorists and their supporters without distinction and respond firmly to any act of terrorism.

Gen Dwivedi said India is committed to progress and development, but will not hesitate to act against those who attempt to derail its path.

“India focuses on progress and prosperity. If someone creates obstacles in our course, then we will have to take some action against them,” he said, in a firm message to Pakistan

Reiterating New Delhi’s long-standing stance, he added, “Talks and terror can’t go together; blood and water cannot flow together. We support a peaceful process and will cooperate with it. Until then, we will treat terrorists and their sponsors alike.”

Hinting at Pakistan’s nuclear posturing, Gen Dwivedi said India is no longer susceptible to strategic coercion. “Today, India is in a position where it is not scared of any blackmailing,” he said, stressing that the country’s “new normal” in counterterrorism operations will pose a significant challenge to Pakistan if it continues supporting anti-India groups.

The Army Chief said India's political brass has the will to strengthen the country's deterrence capabilities.

"In today's time, our deterrence is very strong. Our deterrence is working," he said.

Gen Dwivedi also said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

"After this, political clarity has come. There has been a huge decline in terrorism," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)