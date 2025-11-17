Insider track | Rumblings in Congress after Bihar rout

The knives are out in Congress after the party’s dismal showing in Bihar. Senior leaders, already frustrated by a string of electoral setbacks, are now questioning Rahul Gandhi’s leadership in private conversations. The central leadership is catching the blame for the party’s steady decline. Shashi Tharoor has called for a proper post-mortem of the Bihar debacle, pointedly noting that he wasn’t asked to join the campaign. Rahul’s frequent foreign trips have added to the anger. Complaints are piling up over what many believe was a muddled ticket-distribution process lacking clarity and planning. His absence on counting day—he was reportedly in Abu Dhabi—has sparked questions about priorities at the very top. Many in the party expect stormy internal debates, and perhaps a revolt, in the days ahead.

Uttar Pradesh mulling Nitish model

While the NDA’s extraordinary Bihar sweep is widely credited to its cash-transfer schemes for women, Uttar Pradesh is abuzz with talk that the government may adopt a similar playbook. Elections in UP are in 2027, and officials say the government is exploring a large-scale cash transfer programme that could cover nearly 5 crore women. Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which Nitish Kumar transferred `10,000 to women just before the poll announcement, is being closely studied in Lucknow. Opposition parties insist the scheme tilted Bihar’s electorate towards the NDA.