JDU, BJP working on caste arithmetic in new cabinet

NEW DELHI: The next NDA government in Bihar is expected to give proportional representation to all castes as well as women. Sources indicated that the NDA, led by JDU’s Nitish Kumar, has decided to form the new cabinet by November 20-21, ensuring representation to all prominent castes that voted for the alliance to advance a new model of social justice.

A senior BP leader indicated on Sunday that the new state cabinet will include 16–17 ministers from various castes under the BJP quota, 15–16 from the JD(U) quota, excluding the CM post for Nitish Kumar, 3–4 from the LJP (RV) and 1 or 2 from HAM and RLM. “There is also a possibility of sending some allies to the state legislative council, following the electoral victory of Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey,” the leader said.

In a bid to cut into RJD’s core Yadav vote bank, NDA fielded candidates from the community this election. According to data, the JDU fielded 10 Yadav candidates, of whom eight won. Out of BJP’s eight Yadav candidates, five won; LJP (RV) fielded five, of whom two won.

“Under emerging tilt of Yadav caste towards NDA, the government will ensure cabinet representation to the community, which constitutes more than 14.5% of state’s population,” a Yadav leader of BJP said, requesting anonymity. “NDA’s new model of social justice will reflect PM’s mantra of ‘Saab ka Saath’ for ‘Saab ka Vikas’ through ‘Saab ke prayas’,” he said.