Madhya Pradesh HC grants relief to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in defamation case

BHOPAL: TMC MP and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee has been granted relief by the Madhya Pradesh High Court in a defamation case filed against him in 2021 by former Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.
A single-judge bench of the MP High Court in Jabalpur has stayed the arrest warrant issued against Banerjee by the Bhopal MP/MLA cases Court for non-appearance in during the trial of the defamation case.
While staying the arrest warrant on Monday, Justice Pramod Kumar Agarwal of HC’s principal bench in Jabalpur, also issued notices to all parties in the case, including the complainant in the defamation case, former Indore-III MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.
Akash Vijayvargiya is the son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, the former BJP national general secretary and senior most cabinet minister in Dr Mohan Yadav-led MP government.
The matter will next be heard by the MP High Court on December 8.
Back in November 2020, while addressing a public meeting in Kolkata, Banerjee, the TMC MP from Diamond Harbour seat, had allegedly referred to then MP BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, as a “goon.”
Taking objection, Akash had lodged a defamation complaint in April 2021. The MP/MLA Court in Bhopal began hearing the case from May 1, 2021.
But owing to Banerjee’s continued non-appearance before the court in the case, the Bhopal special court had issued the arrest warrant against him for the August 11 and August 26 hearings in the case.
The TMC MP subsequently moved the MP High Court against the arrest warrants issued against him by the special Bhopal court’s judge, Judicial Magistrate Tathagat Yagnik.
While hearing Banerjee’s petition, the HC reserved the order on November 12 and granted him relief on Monday, by staying the execution of the arrest warrant issued by the Bhopal court. The HC also issued notice to the respondents, including the complainant in the defamation case Akash Vijayvargiya and posted the matter for next hearing on December 8.
In the High Court, Banerjee’s counsel argued that the statement made by the TMC MP at the public rally in Kolkata in November 2020, was misinterpreted and sensationalised for filing the defamation case.
While seeking stay on the arrest warrant, the petitioner’s counsel argued that he was a sitting MP and there was no possibility of him absconding. He had filed an application with the MP-MLA Court seeking exemption from personal appearance, but the Bhopal court did not consider the application and issued an arrest warrant.