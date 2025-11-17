Madhya Pradesh HC grants relief to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in defamation case

BHOPAL: TMC MP and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee has been granted relief by the Madhya Pradesh High Court in a defamation case filed against him in 2021 by former Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.

A single-judge bench of the MP High Court in Jabalpur has stayed the arrest warrant issued against Banerjee by the Bhopal MP/MLA cases Court for non-appearance in during the trial of the defamation case.

While staying the arrest warrant on Monday, Justice Pramod Kumar Agarwal of HC’s principal bench in Jabalpur, also issued notices to all parties in the case, including the complainant in the defamation case, former Indore-III MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.

Akash Vijayvargiya is the son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, the former BJP national general secretary and senior most cabinet minister in Dr Mohan Yadav-led MP government.

The matter will next be heard by the MP High Court on December 8.