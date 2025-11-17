Maize farmers fail to recover cost as prices plummet amid ethanol rush

NEW DELHI: CONTRARY to the government’s claim of transforming farmers from food providers to energy providers, India’s ethanol production, particularly from maize farmers, is creating a crisis situation for farmers. The price of maize has dropped to nearly half of the fixed minimum support price (MSP), while the production cost of ethanol remains significantly higher than the established base price.

Ramapal Jat, president of the farmers’ organisation Kisan Mahapanchayat, highlighted the difficulties faced by maize farmers in the country. He explained that the price of maize has plummeted due to speculation regarding cheaper imports from the US, allowing ethanol manufacturers to profit significantly.

“The market price of maize has dropped to around Rs 900, which is well below both the MSP and the production cost,” he stated.

The government has set the MSP for maize at Rs 2,400 per quintal. One of India’s largest maize markets, the Nasrullaganj maize mandi in Madhya Pradesh, reported a price of Rs 1,121 per quintal, while Nahargadh mandi in Rajasthan recorded Rs 1,100 per quintal. In Bihar, which is the third-largest producer of maize after Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, the price reported was as low as Rs 900 per quintal. However, the government’s estimated production cost for a quintal of maize is Rs 1,952.