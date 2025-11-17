NDA firms up formula for Bihar government formation

PATNA: BIHAR Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday held a series of meetings with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders at his official residence in Patna to discuss the formation of a new government after the ruling alliance secured a three-fourth majority, winning 202 out of 243 seats, in the Assembly elections.

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha were among those who met Nitish. Earlier, he convened discussions with senior JD(U) leaders and all newly elected MLAs. JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh also attended.

Sources said the NDA would follow the same formula for portfolio allocation as it did for ticket distribution. Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) will retain the Chief Minister’s post, while the BJP and Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) are likely to get one Deputy CM each.

As per the cabinet-sharing formula, the BJP is expected to get 15-16 ministerial berths, the JD(U) around 14, the LJP (RV) three, and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLM one each. “During the ticket distribution, for every MP, an NDA partner was given five-six assembly seats. So, it is likely that the same formula may be in place for cabinet berths,” said a senior BJP leader. With 85 MLAs, the JD(U) could secure 14 berths besides the CM post.