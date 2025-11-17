Nearly 200 under scanner in 'white-collar' terror module tied to Delhi blast

CHANDIGARH: Around 200 people are reportedly under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Faridabad-based “white-collar” terror module linked to the Red Fort blast.

This development comes after a review of call records and online transactions allegedly connected to the three key accused in the case.

Sources said those under the scanner include former students and colleagues from Al-Falah University, shopkeepers, diagnostic centre owners and imams of madrasas.

Three of the key accused, including Dr Umar Nabi, who died in the explosion, had reportedly made online payments to locals as part of the efforts to build their support and strengthen the network.

The two other accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Shahid, were arrested earlier.

“According to the students of the university they tried to help every Kashmiri student by leaving their own rooms in order to help them stay,’’ the official added.

CCTV footage from 29 and 30 October, recovered from a clinic near Al-Falah University by the NIA and the Delhi Police Special Cell, shows Nabi entering the clinic with two mobile phones and a backpack.

He visited the clinic almost daily, often assisting with patients.