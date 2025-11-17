RJD to hold reflection meet of winners & losers today

PATNA: Amid political churn, the RJD has convened a meeting with its newly elected MLAs, party candidates and other senior leaders on Monday to analyse the reasons for debacle in the Bihar assembly elections.

Apart from the 25 newly elected MLAs, former MLAs, candidates who lost in the polls and other senior leaders have been asked to be present at the meeting to be chaired by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who was INDIA’s CM face. Candidates who lost election by narrow margin have been entrusted specific tasks for the meeting, a senior RJD leader said.

He said the meeting will also deliberate on strengthening party’s base at the grassroots level. “There is nothing new in the meeting. Every party holds review meeting after the election results are announced. The leaders will discuss reasons for party’s poor performance in assembly polls,” RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said.

Party slipped to third position in the seats tally

The RJD secured 23% of the vote share, a slight dip from the 23.11% received in the 2020 polls in which it emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly. This time it slipped to the third position in seats tally, with BJP bagging 89 seats and JD(U) 85.

In the 2025 Bihar assembly election, NDA secured three- fourths majority by getting 202 seats while Opposition Mahagathbandhan could bag only 35 seats. BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, followed by JD (85) and RJD (25). LJP (RV) got 19, Congress-6, AIMIM-5, HAM- 5, RLM-4, CPI (ML) -2 and IIP, CPI (M) and BSP one seat each.