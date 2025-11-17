SC slams Rajasthan over Jojari River pollution; says suffering of 2 million people is 'unbelievable'

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Rajasthan authorities for their failure to control pollution in the Jojari River, saying the suffering that has been caused to two million people was "unbelievable".

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a suo motu case concerning contamination of the Jojari River water.

"The harsh reality that is going on at the spot is alarming," the bench said, adding, "The suffering which has been caused to the people is unbelievable."

It was observed that the common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) were bypassed and effluent was directly discharged into the river.

"That is what is happening. Why should we exonerate the municipal bodies," the bench asked the counsel appearing for the authorities.

"What has happened is under the nose and with the connivance of all the officers concerned," Justice Mehta said.

The state's counsel said he has filed a status report in the matter.

The bench said the report virtually vindicates what was observed in the order passed in the matter.

It said there was a failure on the part of the state in controlling the pollution due to which two million people were suffering.

The state's counsel said it has been decided that the municipal councils of Pali and Balotra, the Jodhpur Nagar Nigam and the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO) will not pursue their appeals in respect of "positive directions" issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).