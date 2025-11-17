SP leader Azam Khan, son Abdullah sentenced to seven-year jail term in dual PAN card case

LUCKNOW: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam, were sentenced to seven years in a dual PAN card case by the MP/MLA Court in Rampur on Monday.

Advocate Sandip Saxena, while providing details, stated that the court convicted both leaders after finding them guilty in the case involving two fake PAN cards of Abdullah Azam Khan.

The order was delivered under sections of forgery, fraud, and criminal conspiracy.

The Rampur MP/MLA court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

Following the verdict, police personnel took Azam Khan and Abdullah into custody inside the courtroom. The fake PAN card case dates back to December 2019.

In Rampur, BJP MLA Akash Saxena had lodged a case against Abdullah Azam at the Civil Lines police station, alleging that Azam Khan had helped his son obtain two PAN cards using two different birth certificates so that he could contest the UP Assembly elections in 2017.