Three more daughters move out of Lalu’s family

PATNA: The turbulence within the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) first family deepened on Sunday, a day after Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya announced her decision to quit politics and sever ties with her family.

What began as a single outburst has now snowballed into a full-blown family crisis. Three more of Lalu’s daughters—Rajlakshmi, Ragini and Chanda—left the family’s 10, Circular Road residence in Patna early Monday, taking their children and flying to Delhi. Sources said their departure reflected growing distress over the recent turmoil.

On Sunday, Tej Pratap Yadav, who heads the newly launched Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), issued an emotional appeal to his father and a veiled warning to those he termed “traitors.” He said, “Yesterday’s incident has shaken me to the core. What happened to my sister is unbearable.” Without naming anyone, he accused “new faces” of clouding Tejashwi Yadav’s judgment and warned that the consequences of “this injustice will be grave.”