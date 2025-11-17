Uddhav's son Aditya backs Raj's son Amit over FIR for forceful unveiling of Shivaji statue

After the Thackeray cousins Uddhav and Raj buried the hatchet, the bonhomie has now extended to their sons.

Uddhav's son Aditya Thackeray has come out in support of Raj's son Amit Thackeray against whom a case was filed for unlawful assembly and forceful unveiling of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Nerul in Navi Mumbai. Sixty MNS workers were also charged in the case.

Reacting to the FIR, Amit Thackeray said he is ready to face 100 FIRs for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He said that the Shivaji Maharaj statue was covered with dirty clothes and tarpaulin, hence they made the decision to unveil and clean it.

“I am happy with my act. I have not done anything wrong. The people who filed the case should be ashamed for keeping Shivaji Maharaj's statue in a dirty condition, not we who cleaned it,” Amit Thackeray said.

Backing Amit, Aditya Thackeray posted on social media, "Amit has done a good job of unveiling the statue of Shivaji Maharaj that was covered by dirty clothes. Instead of appreciating his work, a police case has been filed against him. What kind of democracy is this? We are against it and will continue to fight against the tyranny of the BJP, its rule and Election Commission as well," he wrote.