UP's Sonbhadra stone quarry collapse: Death toll climbs to four

SONBHADRA: Three more bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a stone quarry that collapsed in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, taking the death toll to four, an official said on Monday.

District Magistrate, Sonbhadra, BN Singh said the bodies were recovered on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

"One body was recovered in the night. The deceased was identified as Indrajit (30), a resident of Panari, Obra. The other two bodies have not been identified and efforts are on to identify them," Singh said.

The quarry collapsed on Saturday evening.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Varanasi Zone, Piyush Mordia on Sunday said clearing the rubble is taking time due to presence of several heavy stones.

Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma had said they were informed about the collapse at around 4.30 pm on Saturday at Obra Police Station.