V-P Radhakrishnan hails ‘guardian of the public purse’ on 5th Audit Diwas

NEW DELHI: Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, CP Radhakrishnan, on Sunday hailed the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) as the “guardian of the public purse,” emphasising its crucial role in safeguarding public funds and promoting good governance. He also praised the CAG’s 165-year legacy of dedicated service since the establishment of the office of the Auditor General in 1860.

Presiding over the 5th Audit Diwas celebrations in New Delhi as chief guest, the VP also remarked, “Supreme Audit Institutions across the world share one common purpose: to protect public money and promote good governance. Among them, the CAG of India stands proudly, upholding the principles of accountability, transparency, and integrity in public life”.