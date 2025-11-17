Youth murdered following verbal spat over Bihar poll results in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A youth from Bihar, working as a labourer in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, was allegedly murdered by two men following a verbal spat over the assembly polls results of their home state.

Acting in the matter, the Guna district police arrested both the accused, identified as the youth's uncle Toofani (35), and coworker Rajesh (29) within an hour. All the three men, including the deceased and two accused, hail from Sheohar district of Bihar.

The duo allegedly murdered 22-year-old Shankar Manjhi near under-construction buildings on Sunday late night.

Primary investigations based on the questioning of the arrested duo have revealed that all three men, Shankar, Toofani and Rajesh worked together at the construction site of government’s under-construction quarters in Guna’s Cantt police station area.

They lived there with other labourers and had a late night party on Sunday. All three of them consumed liquor and later indulged in verbal spat over the recent assembly polls results of Bihar.

While Toofani and Rajesh were JD(U) supporters, Shankar was an RJD backer. The verbal altercation reportedly turned violent after Toofani and Rajesh made some unsavoury comment about Bihar’s former deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav. Shankar was assaulted by Rajesh and Toofani. The duo put his face in mud, which resulted in the youngster getting choked to death.

“We got the information about an unidentified body lying near the under construction residential quarters. The police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Subsequent investigations led us to the accused duo within an hour only,” Guna district police superintendent Ankit Soni.

“Ongoing probe based on the quizzing of the arrested duo has revealed that it was a verbal spat between them over the recent assembly poll results in Bihar, which turned violent, resulting in the murder,” Soni added.