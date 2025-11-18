Anmol Bishnoi, accused in Baba Siddique murder case, deported from US

Anmol Bishnoi, wanted for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, is set to be brought to India from the United States.

Reports said that Anmol's deportation process has been completed, and he has been removed from the US by the federal government. He is expected to arrive in India on November 19.

The Department of Homeland Security informed Zeeshan Siddique, Baba's son, about Anmol's removal via email.

The email read, "This email is to inform you ANMOL BISHNOI has been removed from the United States by the federal government."

Younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol is wanted in connection with several criminal cases, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022, and NCP leader Baba Siddique in October 2024.