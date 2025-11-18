Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurates ‘Pandum Café’ for surrendered Maoists in Bastar

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday inaugurated a unique ‘Pandum Cafe’ at the divisional headquarters in Jagdalpur in the Bastar region to provide employment opportunities to former Maoists who have surrendered.

After the inauguration, the Chief Minister interacted with the hired enthusiastic team who began a new chapter of hope and reintegration after returning to the social mainstream.

“Pandum Cafe is an inspiring symbol of the positive change underway in Bastar’s ongoing campaign to eliminate left-wing extremism. The café represents hope, progress, and peace”, said CM Sai said.

As a part of the state government's rehabilitation initiative, the move signifies an innovative effort reflecting a potent journey from conflict to cooperation. The hands that once were engaged in violence or conflict now contribute towards fostering a sense of belonging and collaboration.

Youths working here are mostly those who renounced the violent path to embrace a life of peace and the survivors of Naxal violence. With the support of the Bastar district administration and police, they have undergone extensive training in hospitality services, café management, customer service, hygiene standards, food safety, and basic entrepreneurship.

“The name ‘Pandum’ manifests the cultural roots and traditional ethos of Bastar. Its tagline—“Where every cup tells a story”—symbolises that every cup served here carries not just aroma and taste, but also the story of courage, change, and a new beginning”, said Sundarraj Pattlingam, Bastar range inspector general of police.

One of the surrendered Maoist women, expressing her sentiments on the initiative delightfully appreciated the opportunity given to serve society. “It feels like a new life, giving us peace and self-respect”, she said.

The café stands as a testament to what can be achieved when the administration, police, community, victims of Maoist violence, and rehabilitated Red cadres work together towards peace and development.