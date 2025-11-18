Defamation case filed against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee over 'arms stockpile in Raj Bhavan' remark

KOLKATA: Raj Bhavan on Tuesday filed a defamation case with the Calcutta High Court against the veteran Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee for making “invective” remarks against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose aggravating the spat between the two for the past couple of days.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the complaints have been treated as an FIR so far till tonight. The charges are so serious that it may sentence an accused to jail for maximum seven years.

While reacting to Raj Bhavan’s move against him, Kalyan told TNIE tonight, “I will also move the court tomorrow. The Governor acts like a BJP worker and with clearance from Amit Shah, he has filed cases against me.”

“He wants to project me an extremist by giving so many cases under different Sections of the BNS. His move is false, motivated and vindictive,” the ruling party MP said.

Raj Bhavan sources claimed that the MP’s remarks are not only political but also detrimental to national security.

An officer on special duty (OSD) on behalf of the Raj Bhavan has filed a petition against the ruling party MP from Sreerampur constituency in the state under Sections 151, 152, 197, 196A and 196B, 353-1B and 353C, 353-2 under the BNS.