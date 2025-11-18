ECI may introduce AI-based voter list verification in West Bengal amid intensive revision

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) may introduce an AI-based verification process for the voter list in West Bengal amidst the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

A panel of ECI representatives arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday to supervise the overall progress of the SIR exercise in West Bengal, one of the most violence-prone states in the country during elections. The dates for the Assembly elections, scheduled for April–May next year, may be announced in February.

According to sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the AI-based verification technology would help detect cases where the same photograph has been used to enrol multiple voters. Opposition parties allege that this practice is particularly common during the enrolment of migrant workers, with photos of migrants allegedly used to register dead or fake voters. The national poll panel believes that the application of AI could help curb this issue.