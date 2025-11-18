Explainer: All you need to know about India's rollout of state-of-the-art e-passports

NEW DELHI: With the nationwide rollout of e-passports, a major technological upgrade designed to enhance security and streamline global mobility is on the cards for Indian passport holders. Introduced under the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) Version 2.0), the initiative represents one of the most ambitious e-governance projects undertaken in the country, which integrates cutting-edge digital tools into the travel documentation system.
What makes the E-Passport different?
At the core of the e-passport is a contactless RFID microchip embedded in the back cover, accompanied by a small antenna. This chip securely stores a traveller’s personal details, demographic information, and facial biometric data, all of which are protected by Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) digital signatures. These cryptographic protections make the document more resistant to tampering, forgery, impersonation, and duplication—which have remained the long-standing vulnerabilities in passport security.
Aligned with global standards
The E-passport fully complies with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards, ensuring universal recognition and seamless interoperability across the airports. This is increasingly important as airports worldwide adopt automated border control systems and biometric e-gates. With the new document, Indian travellers can expect quicker and smoother immigration checks. Officials have compared this technological shift to moving from “3G to 5G”—in other words this could amount to a leap in efficiency and sophistication.
Expanding rollout across India and abroad
The programme has scaled rapidly. It was on pilot mode so far. So far, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued over 80 lakh e-passports within the country and more than 62,000 through Indian missions abroad. The E Passports are are easily identifiable by a gold-coloured chip symbol on the cover.
Transition without mandatory replacement
Even as E-passports become the default for new and renewed applications, the Government has clarified that all existing non-electronic passports remain valid until their expiry. To avoid disruption, the target for full transition has been set for 2035, by which time all Indian passports in circulation are expected to be chipped. This gradual approach ensures citizens do not face sudden or mandatory replacements. An Indian passport is valid for 10 years for adults and 5 years for minors (or until they turn 18, whichever is earlier).
Digital Backbone of PSP 2.0
The rollout is supported by a revamped digital service platform under PSP-V2.0, offering AI-enabled assistance, simplified processes, and improved user experience. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest software exporter, has remained the only private player in the passport contributed significantly to building the digital infrastructure and integrating e-passport technology.
Enhanced security and fraud prevention
While retaining all features of the traditional booklet, the e-passport adds a contactless smart card module that communicates with passport readers at airports. The encrypted chip allows immigration systems to verify a traveller’s identity by matching stored biometrics with live data from the data base. This significantly reduces the risk of impersonation and unauthorised access. Officials emphasise that these upgrades make the new passport “far more secure” than its predecessor.
Expanding passport services nationwide
India’s passport issuance network currently covers 511 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the remaining 33 constituencies expected to be added within a year. This expansion will see all Lok Sabha constituencies will have one passport seva Kendra each. That the MEA believes will go some distance is making passport service more accessible. Now depending on the time taken for police verification report normal passports are issues between one to three weeks.