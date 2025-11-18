Former ace cricketer a ‘spoiler’ for RJD 1st family

LUCKNOW: Rameez Nemat, referred to by Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya during her public criticism of her brother Tejashwi Yadav and the family, has a strong connection to Uttar Pradesh. He hails from Bhangha Kalan village in Balrampur district and is the son-in-law of former MP Rizwan Zaheer.

Local records show he has around 12 criminal cases registered against him, two of which were quashed, and he was jailed in a 2022 murder case. He is currently out on bail, and the court order in that case is expected on November 20. Another murder case was also registered against him in Kaushambi district, for which he was arrested in August 2024 and got bail in April 2025.

Rameez is considered close to RJD leader Tejashwi and part of his core team. He has been an active manager of election campaigns and organisational work, especially social media, during the 2025 Assembly polls. After the Bihar results, the turmoil in Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family has led to blame being placed on Tejashwi’s aides Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Nemat.