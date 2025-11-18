Four including two Madhya Pradesh cops arrested in hawala case

BHOPAL: Four including a deputy police superintendent and a constable have been arrested in connection with the infamous Rs 2.96 crore alleged hawala money loot case by cops in Seoni district. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to 15, including 13 Madhya Pradesh police personnel.

Taking the ongoing probe into the high-profile case ahead, the special investigation team (SIT) made four arrests on Tuesday, including Pankaj Mishra who is a deputy SP posted in Hawk Force-Balaghat, Jabalpur crime branch constable Pramod Soni and two private persons, Panju Giri Goswami (Katni district) and Virendra Dixit (Jabalpur district).

The arrested men were produced before a local court in Seoni later, after which the court sent them into two days police remand.

While confirming the development, the inspector general of police (IG-Jabalpur Zone) Pramod Verma said, the four fresh arrests have been made in the case, based on sustained probe by the SIT. “If need arises, we’ll seek extension of remand of the arrested men.”

Among the four arrested on Monday, Virendra Dixit is the close relative of sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Pooja Pandey, who was among the 11 cops arrested and suspended in the case last month, while Goswami is a Katni-based businessman.

Panju Puri Goswami is a small-time businessman from Katni, who is suspected to have been involved in hawala business.