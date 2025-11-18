Haryana DGP orders probe into alleged 'terror hideout' at Al Falah University, missing faculty under scrutiny

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Director General of Police Singh on Monday directed senior officials to investigate the security lapses that enabled some doctors to join a "white-collar terror module" and allegedly use Al Falah University at Dhouj in Faridabad as their hideout.
During his visit to the institute, where he spent nearly four hours inspecting the premises, he also instructed officials to trace the missing faculty members at the earliest and take immediate action. He further directed officials to check all religious institutions and ensure that fundamental elements are not leading anyone towards sectarianism.
Singh, who was accompanied by ADIG/CID officials, interacted with security personnel, staff, students, faculty members, local residents, and the family of the mosque cleric associated with the university. He personally inspected the areas used by the terrorists.
After visiting the university, Singh said, “The security lapses in the university are being investigated to determine how such vicious individuals made it their hideout and got hold of such a huge quantity of ammunition and weapons.”
He held a joint meeting with the Faridabad Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner and instructed them to ensure that the faculty members who have been missing since the incident are located at the earliest. He also directed the officers to alert the central agencies about such individuals.
Sharing details about his visit to the university and his subsequent meeting with the two senior officers, Singh wrote in Hindi in a post on the social media platform X, where he said he had asked the officers to speak to the students to reassure them that actions were being taken for their safety and that they need not panic.
“I spent four hours this morning at Al Falah University with ADIG/CID. I spoke with the security, administrative officers, faculty, students, people from the nearby village, and the family members of a cleric. I inspected the terrorists’ hideouts,” he wrote.
Singh also directed the officials to check all religious institutions and ensure that fundamental elements are not leading anyone towards sectarianism.
“The operation is aimed at ensuring that such incidents are not repeated, and that the public and students feel safe,” he said.
The university has come under the scanner following the busting of the “white-collar” terror module and the blast near the Red Fort on November 10, which claimed 15 lives.
Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed – both arrested as part of the investigation into the terror module – were connected to the university, while Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded in the Red Fort area, was an assistant professor at the university. The roles of several doctors linked to the university and to Kashmir are under the scanner of the probe agencies.
The blast occurred shortly after authorities recently busted the “white-collar” terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
The investigation agencies have seized around 2,900 kg of explosive material from two rented rooms in Faridabad and detained or arrested several individuals, including doctors connected to Al Falah University and a cleric linked to a mosque in Faridabad.