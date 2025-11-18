Haryana DGP orders probe into alleged 'terror hideout' at Al Falah University, missing faculty under scrutiny

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Director General of Police Singh on Monday directed senior officials to investigate the security lapses that enabled some doctors to join a "white-collar terror module" and allegedly use Al Falah University at Dhouj in Faridabad as their hideout.

During his visit to the institute, where he spent nearly four hours inspecting the premises, he also instructed officials to trace the missing faculty members at the earliest and take immediate action. He further directed officials to check all religious institutions and ensure that fundamental elements are not leading anyone towards sectarianism.

Singh, who was accompanied by ADIG/CID officials, interacted with security personnel, staff, students, faculty members, local residents, and the family of the mosque cleric associated with the university. He personally inspected the areas used by the terrorists.

After visiting the university, Singh said, “The security lapses in the university are being investigated to determine how such vicious individuals made it their hideout and got hold of such a huge quantity of ammunition and weapons.”

He held a joint meeting with the Faridabad Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner and instructed them to ensure that the faculty members who have been missing since the incident are located at the earliest. He also directed the officers to alert the central agencies about such individuals.

Sharing details about his visit to the university and his subsequent meeting with the two senior officers, Singh wrote in Hindi in a post on the social media platform X, where he said he had asked the officers to speak to the students to reassure them that actions were being taken for their safety and that they need not panic.