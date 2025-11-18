'High-risk' inmate assaulted by three undertrial prisoners inside Sabarmati Central Jail

AHMEDABAD: Dr Ahmed Mohyuddin Syed, accused in a terror case, was brutally assaulted inside Sabarmati Central Jail after an early-morning confrontation with three undertrial inmates. The clash left him with severe eye and facial injuries, triggering a formal FIR and a high-level internal probe.

The incident has brought the jail under fresh scrutiny over the security of high-risk prisoners.

The incident unfolded around 7 am, when a confrontation between Dr Ahmed Mohyuddin Syed and three inmates suddenly spiraled into a full-blown assault. Syed collapsed with injuries to his eye, face, and multiple body parts. Prison staff rushed him to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for urgent treatment.

The accused, identified as three undertrials lodged in the same barrack, allegedly attacked Syed using a belt or strap.

Speaking in sharp detail to TNIE, Gaurav Agrawal, SP of Sabarmati Central Jail, said: “We have registered an FIR following the assault on Dr. Ahmed inside the jail ... The reason behind the confrontation is still unclear. Our team is questioning inmates, and further investigation against the three named individuals is underway.”