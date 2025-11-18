ICG apprehends three Bangladeshi fishing boats with 79 crew for operating illegally in Indian waters

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships on Tuesday apprehended three Bangladeshi fishing boats (BFBs), along with 79 crew members, for engaging in illegal fishing inside India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on 15 and 16 November 2025.

The Bangladeshi fishing boats were detected operating well within Indian waters while an ICG ship was undertaking IMBL surveillance in the northern Bay of Bengal.

The ICG statement said, “The fishing boats were operating in violation of the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981.”

The vessels were promptly intercepted, boarded and thoroughly inspected by ICG boarding teams, the force added.

None of the crew possessed valid authorisation or permits to fish within the Maritime Zones of India. The onboard fishing gear and freshly caught fish confirmed ongoing illegal fishing activity.