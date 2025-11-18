ICG apprehends three Bangladeshi fishing boats with 79 crew for operating illegally in Indian waters

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships on Tuesday apprehended three Bangladeshi fishing boats (BFBs), along with 79 crew members, for engaging in illegal fishing inside India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on 15 and 16 November 2025.
The Bangladeshi fishing boats were detected operating well within Indian waters while an ICG ship was undertaking IMBL surveillance in the northern Bay of Bengal.
The ICG statement said, “The fishing boats were operating in violation of the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981.”
The vessels were promptly intercepted, boarded and thoroughly inspected by ICG boarding teams, the force added.
None of the crew possessed valid authorisation or permits to fish within the Maritime Zones of India. The onboard fishing gear and freshly caught fish confirmed ongoing illegal fishing activity.
Consequently, all three BFBs, along with their crew, were apprehended and safely escorted to Frazerganj. Upon arrival, the boats and their personnel were handed over to the Marine Police at Frazerganj for further legal action.
This operation, the ICG said, underscores the seamless coordination between the West Bengal Police and the Indian Coast Guard, as well as the ICG’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding India’s maritime interests, deterring illegal fishing and ensuring the safety and security of Indian fishermen operating in national waters.
The Indian Coast Guard added that it continues to maintain an unrelenting vigil in the Bay of Bengal through continuous surface and aerial surveillance to enforce maritime laws and protect national maritime assets.