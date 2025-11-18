India launches updated action plan to combat rising antimicrobial resistance

NEW DELHI: Marking the start of the WHO’s World AMR Awareness Week (18–24 November), India has launched an updated National Action Plan to address the country’s rapidly growing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) crisis.
The Centre emphasised that AMR, which threatens critical medical procedures and long-term treatments, demands urgent and collective action.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda, while unveiling the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAP-AMR 2.0), said AMR poses significant risks, particularly in surgical procedures, cancer treatment and other essential healthcare interventions.
He added that the overuse and misuse of antibiotics has unfortunately become common practice, underscoring the urgency for corrective measures.
“The NAP-AMR 2.0 is a significant step in tackling AMR through a One Health approach. With participation from over 20 ministries and clear timelines and budgets, stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to protecting public health,” the ministry said in a statement.
The second version of the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (2025–29) addresses gaps identified in the first NAP-AMR and strengthens efforts to create public awareness and private sector participation, among other areas.
Nadda noted that India’s AMR journey began in 2010 with initial discussions, followed by the launch of the first NAP-AMR in 2017. Stressing the key strategies to be implemented under NAP-AMR 2.0, he highlighted the importance of increasing awareness, education and training.
He said there is a requirement for enhancing laboratory capacity and infection control in healthcare facilities, emphasising the need for regular stakeholder meetings to resolve challenges promptly.
At the launch, Dr A.K. Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, said the updated plan is a timely initiative for generating a more coherent and coordinated response to AMR, noting that it was being released appropriately on the first day of the WHO’s AMR awareness campaign.
He added that India is one of the pioneers in driving this effort globally and described AMR as “like a pandemic” affecting many developing countries, particularly in Asia and Africa.
He highlighted several steps taken by India to counter AMR. Kerala and Gujarat, he said, are the first states to ban over-the-counter sales of antibiotics. Some antimicrobials and pesticides have also been banned for use in crops.
“The India AMR Innovation Hub was established involving both national and international stakeholders to build a novel technology platform. It has helped in mobilising resources, bringing out innovation and enhancing collaboration between multiple stakeholders,” he added.
The development of NAP-AMR 2.0 began in 2022 through a series of stakeholder consultations involving the human health sector, research institutions, professional associations, civil society organisations, and the environment and animal husbandry sectors.
This process was followed by high-level meetings at NITI Aayog with representatives from more than 20 ministries and departments. Each stakeholder ministry or department developed its own action plan with defined goals and timelines.
The updated NAP-AMR includes specific action plans for each key stakeholder ministry or department, complete with timelines and budgets to allow effective monitoring of progress. It also establishes well-defined mechanisms for coordination and collaboration within and across sectors.
Each stakeholder is expected to develop an implementation roadmap ensuring the engagement of the private sector, technical institutions, professional groups, industry, cooperatives, NGOs, international partners and other relevant organisations, the ministry said.