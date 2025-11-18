India launches updated action plan to combat rising antimicrobial resistance

NEW DELHI: Marking the start of the WHO’s World AMR Awareness Week (18–24 November), India has launched an updated National Action Plan to address the country’s rapidly growing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) crisis.

The Centre emphasised that AMR, which threatens critical medical procedures and long-term treatments, demands urgent and collective action.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, while unveiling the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAP-AMR 2.0), said AMR poses significant risks, particularly in surgical procedures, cancer treatment and other essential healthcare interventions.

He added that the overuse and misuse of antibiotics has unfortunately become common practice, underscoring the urgency for corrective measures.

“The NAP-AMR 2.0 is a significant step in tackling AMR through a One Health approach. With participation from over 20 ministries and clear timelines and budgets, stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to protecting public health,” the ministry said in a statement.

The second version of the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (2025–29) addresses gaps identified in the first NAP-AMR and strengthens efforts to create public awareness and private sector participation, among other areas.

Nadda noted that India’s AMR journey began in 2010 with initial discussions, followed by the launch of the first NAP-AMR in 2017. Stressing the key strategies to be implemented under NAP-AMR 2.0, he highlighted the importance of increasing awareness, education and training.

He said there is a requirement for enhancing laboratory capacity and infection control in healthcare facilities, emphasising the need for regular stakeholder meetings to resolve challenges promptly.