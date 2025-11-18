INTERVIEW | 'Freebies a worry, but welfare policy needed’

Chhattisgarh is celebrating the silver jubilee of its formation this year. The BJP has governed the tribal state for most of this period. In an interview with TNIE, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai discusses his government’s achievements and the developmental challenges that persist. Excerpts:

Looking at the next 25 years, what is your boldest vision for Chhattisgarh in 2050?

Earlier, our people faced the dire issue of hunger. People relied solely on traditional sources for their livelihoods, such as kodo, kutki, and mahua. Later, we developed one of the best Public Distribution Systems (PDS), providing affordable rice and salt to tribal and rural communities. Also, we implemented fair pricing for forest produce, built roads and hospitals, and laid electricity lines. For the next 25 years, we’ve created a blueprint and vision documents to transform Chhattisgarh into a developed state. We aim to double our current Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) within the next five years, with a target of reaching Rs 75 lakh crore over the next 25 years.

Which sectors will you prioritise to generate jobs and promote inclusive development?

We are rich in minerals, ores, and forest resources, and we have a strong agricultural base. So far, we have received investment proposals totalling Rs 7.5 lakh crore in energy, AI data centers, semiconductors, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. These sectors are expected to generate jobs. Our new industrial policy states that any industry engaging 1,000 local people will receive incentives. We will also focus on agriculture in the state known as the ‘Paddy Bowl of India’ by expanding irrigation facilities and promoting organic farming, livestock, and fisheries, especially in the Bastar region. We also designated tourism as ‘Industry’ — and promoting ‘Homestays’ helps local people earn a living.