INTERVIEW | 'Freebies a worry, but welfare policy needed’

Chhattisgarh is celebrating the silver jubilee of its formation this year. The BJP has governed the tribal state for most of this period. In an interview with TNIE, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai discusses his government’s achievements and the developmental challenges that persist. Excerpts:
Looking at the next 25 years, what is your boldest vision for Chhattisgarh in 2050?
Earlier, our people faced the dire issue of hunger. People relied solely on traditional sources for their livelihoods, such as kodo, kutki, and mahua. Later, we developed one of the best Public Distribution Systems (PDS), providing affordable rice and salt to tribal and rural communities. Also, we implemented fair pricing for forest produce, built roads and hospitals, and laid electricity lines. For the next 25 years, we’ve created a blueprint and vision documents to transform Chhattisgarh into a developed state. We aim to double our current Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) within the next five years, with a target of reaching Rs 75 lakh crore over the next 25 years.
Which sectors will you prioritise to generate jobs and promote inclusive development?
We are rich in minerals, ores, and forest resources, and we have a strong agricultural base. So far, we have received investment proposals totalling Rs 7.5 lakh crore in energy, AI data centers, semiconductors, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. These sectors are expected to generate jobs. Our new industrial policy states that any industry engaging 1,000 local people will receive incentives. We will also focus on agriculture in the state known as the ‘Paddy Bowl of India’ by expanding irrigation facilities and promoting organic farming, livestock, and fisheries, especially in the Bastar region. We also designated tourism as ‘Industry’ — and promoting ‘Homestays’ helps local people earn a living.
What is the single biggest challenge for Chhattisgarh, and how do you plan to meet it in the coming 5-10 years?
Our largest tribal region is Bastar, which has been deeply impacted by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) or Naxalite terrorism. Developmental works didn’t reach that area as expected. Our double-engine governments led by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and our state government, reaffirmed our approach to wipe out the Naxal movement from the Bastar region by March 31, 2026. They have a target to wipe out Naxals from the country. That will lead to a restart and provide momentum for developmental works through various schemes, such as Niyad Nellanar, meaning “aapka achcha gaon” (your good village).
According to the latest “Status of Adivasi Livelihoods 2022” report, the average annual income of ST households is lower than that of the parent Madhya Pradesh, despite a better literacy rate. Moreover, among Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), incomes are much lower. Why is this so?
In tribal regions like Bastar and Sarguja, LWE has disrupted our developmental programmes, affecting their incomes. With support from the Central government’s scheme, Dharti Aba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, we are intervening there to increase the income of tribal communities. The mega scheme aims to cover over 6,600 tribal villages across states through various developmental and infrastructural initiatives.
For PVTGs, our Prime Minister initiated the Janjati Adivasi NyayMaha Abhiyan to promote the social and economic development of these groups, including approximately 32,000 housing facilities and 2,500 km of roads under construction. Besides, we have set up a regional development authority for Bastar and Sarguja to bring development to their doorstep.
Why does Chhattisgarh top the list of the highest number of rejections of claims under Community Forest Rights?
This issue stems from the poor implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) by the previous Congress government, which incorrectly distributed land pattas, leading to these rejections. While we excel in providing Individual Forest Rights, the Community Forest Rights were misused under the Congress rule. We are currently conducting a verification process to address it.
Both the BJP and Congress now offer free debt and cash cards, which may provide short-term political gains. However, this approach is not sustainable in the long run and places significant pressure on state finances, potentially challenging economic growth. Your comment.
We are all concerned about the freebies issue, but a welfare policy is needed. Farmers support us, and we are committed to improving their lives. We are purchasing crops at Rs 3,100 per quintal and will continue to do so. Our state is rich in resources, particularly in minerals and forestry. I believe that the intentions and policies of the rulers should be positive, as this will pave the way for future development.
Irrigated land has expanded the slowest in Chhattisgarh. Moreover, around 71 percent of the arable land is rainfall-dependent. Why is this so?
When we compare our irrigation potential before November 2000 and now, you will find a huge difference. We are working on it to further increase this potential.