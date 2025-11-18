JeM planning Delhi-like blast in J&K: Intelligence sources

NEW DELHI: Latest intelligence inputs have suggested that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is planning a recent Delhi and 2019-Pulwama-like high-intensity Vehicle-Bound IED (VB-IED) blast in Kashmir Valley, sources said on Tuesday.

In the view of the alert, an advisory has been sent to the J&K police and the civil administration to keep high vigil across the Union Territory, as JeM operatives, who have acquired the skill of exploding bombs in a moving car, which they used in the recent Delhi’s Red Fort blast and also during Pulwama terror attack against a CFPF convoy in 2019.

Sharing details of a highly classified intelligence input, which has been sent to all the security formations in Jammu & Kashmir, sources said that the JeM is suspected of planning another VB-IED blast in the UT, particularly in South Kashmir.

They said that the latest input is in continuity with earlier alerts, which had suggested that elements from across the western borders with active support from Pakistan’s ISI “have been preparing coordinated attacks in Delhi, Jammu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, and Gujarat.

Security apparatus are of the view that the prevailing situation demanded “immediate and intense vigilance", particularly with respect to abandoned or unfamiliar vehicles, which have been repeatedly linked to the attack methodology witnessed in the recent blast.