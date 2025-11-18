Jharkhand to introduce AI-based ‘elephant alert system’

RANCHI: AI-based Elephant Alert System to be introduced in Jharkhand on the lines of Chhattisgarh.

According to officials, state’s first AI-based camera hooter system will be installed near Rajabasa village under the Chakulia Range of Jamshedpur Forest Division as a pilot project.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Saba Alam Ansari informed that it will be Jharkhand’s first such AI-powered hooter system designed to detect elephants entering a particular area automatically and alert the villages by sounding the hooter.

“As soon as an elephant enters the visibility rage of the AI-based cameras, the hooter will sound automatically, alerting villagers to protect their families, and livestock,” said the DFO. This will be first such project in Jharkhand on the lines of Chhattisgarh, he added.

The DFO further added that the entire system is solar-powered and can be monitored in real time through a laptop or mobile app, even during power cuts. As of now, five cameras will be installed covering the village from all sides, he said.