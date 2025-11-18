Kedarnath’s record rush leaves behind 2,324 tonnes of waste, raising concerns over Himalayan ecology

DEHRADUN: The recent pilgrimage season at the revered Kedarnath Dham witnessed an unprecedented surge, with over 17.68 lakh devotees allegedly flocking to the world-famous shrine for darshan.

While the spiritual turnout was historic, it has also cast a harsh spotlight on a monumental waste management crisis, with authorities collecting a staggering 2,324 tonnes of garbage.

The Kedarnath shrine, which saw the closing of its portals on 23 October after a nearly six-month season, is now grappling with the consequences of this massive influx.

“The volume of waste this year has significantly surpassed previous seasons,” stated a senior official from the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB). “We collected over 325 tonnes more waste this year compared to the last pilgrimage cycle.”

The sheer scale of the litter, comprising plastic bottles, discarded raincoats and other non-biodegradable material, necessitated an intensive ten-day post-season clean-up drive across the temple premises and the arduous trekking routes.