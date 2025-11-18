Kedarnath’s record rush leaves behind 2,324 tonnes of waste, raising concerns over Himalayan ecology

DEHRADUN: The recent pilgrimage season at the revered Kedarnath Dham witnessed an unprecedented surge, with over 17.68 lakh devotees allegedly flocking to the world-famous shrine for darshan.
While the spiritual turnout was historic, it has also cast a harsh spotlight on a monumental waste management crisis, with authorities collecting a staggering 2,324 tonnes of garbage.
The Kedarnath shrine, which saw the closing of its portals on 23 October after a nearly six-month season, is now grappling with the consequences of this massive influx.
“The volume of waste this year has significantly surpassed previous seasons,” stated a senior official from the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB). “We collected over 325 tonnes more waste this year compared to the last pilgrimage cycle.”
The sheer scale of the litter, comprising plastic bottles, discarded raincoats and other non-biodegradable material, necessitated an intensive ten-day post-season clean-up drive across the temple premises and the arduous trekking routes.
Responsibility for sanitation along the route, stretching from Sonprayag and Gaurikund up to the high-altitude temple, rests primarily with Sulabh International, which deploys over 450 ‘Paryavaran Mitras’ (Environmental Friends) annually.
The waste is meticulously segregated. Animal waste from mules and ponies ferrying supplies and pilgrims is collected separately from plastic and organic refuse. While plastic and animal dung are processed near Sonprayag, the organic waste must be transported nearly 70 km to the district headquarters in Raintoli, incurring massive logistical costs.
Environmental experts are voicing serious concerns over the escalating impact of unchecked tourism on the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.
Chandan Nayal, an environmentalist, told this newspaper, “The 325-tonne increase is deeply worrying. Rising human activity in these sensitive zones is severely disrupting the ecological balance. We are seeing similar spikes in trash during trekking and adventure tourism as well.”
Nayal highlighted a critical issue, “The most unfortunate aspect of plastic waste here is how it accelerates snow melt, further destabilising the environment. Tourism, whether religious or adventure-based, must become strictly eco-friendly.”
Dhananjay Pathak, in charge of Sulabh International’s operations, confirmed the logistical strain. “The waste is moved from the Dham down to Gaurikund via mules and our ground staff. From there, the organic waste is transported by vehicles to Rudraprayag district headquarters. Our team of over 450 workers strives tirelessly throughout the season.”