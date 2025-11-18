Lucknow dentist assaulted after praising BJP’s performance in Bihar polls

LUCKNOW: A case of deep political differences came to the fore in the state capital when a dentist was attacked for praising the ruling BJP after the Bihar Assembly election results.

Victim Dr Shravan Kumar Tiwari, a dentist by profession, said his remarks that “whoever would work hard, would win” drew the owner of a neighbouring medical store, who immediately assaulted him with sticks, bricks and fists, and even bit his thumb.

Consequently, Dr Tiwari filed a police complaint, and the investigation was under way.

According to sources, the incident took place in the Malhaur area under Chinhat police station. Dr Tiwari runs his dental clinic in Nizampur Malhaur.

On Saturday evening, while closing his clinic, Dr Tiwari was discussing the Bihar Assembly results and the BJP’s performance with one of his acquaintances when, Chandra Prakash Yadav, the medical store owner next door, began shouting and abusing the Prime Minister and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. When Dr Tiwari confronted him, Yadav turned violent.

As per the victim’s version, Yadav first hit him in the stomach and leg using a stick. When he tried to stop him, Yadav bit his thumb, leading to heavy bleeding. The dentist was also grabbed by the throat. Yadav snatched Dr Tiwari’s chain during the attack.

Dr Tiwari said: “The neighbouring medical store owner first cursed the ruling party. When I ignored it, he went this far.”

The story did not end there. The next day, Yadav returned with another man, Jaswant Yadav, in an inebriated condition. They threatened to kill Dr Tiwari while he was attending his patients. Another acquaintance of Yadav, Rajesh Yadav, called up the doctor asking him to withdraw the complaint.

Due to these threats, Dr Tiwari decided to move his clinic to a safer location.

Dr Tiwari also alleged that the store owner ran his medical store without a licence or degree.

Inspector Dinesh Chandra Mishra confirmed that a case was registered on the basis of the complaint submitted by Dr Tiwari. The police are investigating the assault and the threats made against the dentist.