Madhya Pradesh govt scraps two Ujjain Simhastha related projects following public agitation

BHOPAL: Two Ujjain Simhastha-2028 (Kumbh Mela) related projects have been scrapped due to massive protests by farmers and local residents in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

Buckling under sustained pressure by farmers led by RSS-affiliated outfit Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), the government decided on Monday evening to repeal the land pooling scheme for building a permanent spiritual city in Ujjain. The project required permanent acquisition of 2,378 hectares of farmers' land falling in the Simhastha area, for building a full-fledged spiritual city to house the 13 Akharas, contrary to the existing practice of temporarily acquiring the land of farmers for five to six months in the Simastha area once every 12 years.

Ujjain is also the home city of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

Less than 24 hours later, the Khandwa district administration scrapped the Rs 120-crore Mamaleshwar Lok Project, following two-days massive shutdown by residents of Omkareshwar town in Khandwa district on Tuesday. The project reportedly proposed building a temple circuit linking the famous Omkareshwar and Mamaleshwar Shiva Temples.

Both the ambitious projects were related to the Ujjain Simhastha 2028. The Simhastha in Ujjain is the Kumbh Mela which is organised once every 12 years.

Ujjain and Omkareshwar, house two of the 12 jyotirlingas of the country, including the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and Omkareshwar Temple in Omkareshwar-Khandwa.