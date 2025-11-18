Naxalite killed in encounter with cops in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday.

The exchange of fire broke out in the morning on a forested hill under Errabor police station limits when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation based on inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the area, a police official said.

So far, the body of one Naxalite has been recovered from the spot, he said.

An intermittent gunfight was underway, and further details were awaited, he added.

On Sunday, three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the forested hills of Bhejji and Chintagufa police station areas of Sukma.

With the latest action, 263 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.

Of them, 234 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Sukma, while 27 others were gunned down in Gariaband district, which falls in the Raipur division.

Two Naxalites were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division.

(This is a developing story)