No whitewashing, we have right to defend people against terrorism: MEA Jaishankar at SCO

NEW DELHI: Calling for the world to show “zero tolerance” towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, India on Tuesday said that there can be no justification or whitewashing of terror at the SCO Heads of Government meeting.

“It is imperative that the world display zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification, no looking away, and no whitewashing. As India has demonstrated, we have the right to defend our people against terrorism and will exercise it,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar reminded that Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was founded to combat the “three evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism.”

Jaishankar also stressed the importance of cultural ties, given India’s longstanding historical links with SCO members. To deepen this bond, he reminded delegates of Prime Minister Modi's proposal to launch an SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum at the Tianjin SCO Summit.