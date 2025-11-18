No whitewashing, we have right to defend people against terrorism: MEA Jaishankar at SCO

NEW DELHI: Calling for the world to show “zero tolerance” towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, India on Tuesday said that there can be no justification or whitewashing of terror at the SCO Heads of Government meeting.
“It is imperative that the world display zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification, no looking away, and no whitewashing. As India has demonstrated, we have the right to defend our people against terrorism and will exercise it,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.
Jaishankar reminded that Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was founded to combat the “three evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism.”
“As India has demonstrated, we have the right to defend our people against terrorism, and will exercise it," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in his address Jaishankar said India believes that the SCO must "adapt to the changing global landscape, develop an expanded agenda, and reform its working methods".
Jaishankar also stressed the importance of cultural ties, given India’s longstanding historical links with SCO members. To deepen this bond, he reminded delegates of Prime Minister Modi's proposal to launch an SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum at the Tianjin SCO Summit.
As a civilizational state, India believes that people-to-people exchanges which will facilitate greater interaction between intellectuals, artists, sports figures, and cultural icons lie at the core of any genuine relationship. He cited the recent exposition of sacred Buddhist relics and India’s willingness to extend its experience in heritage conservation from Southeast Asia to Central Asia as examples of successful collaboration.
Regarding humanitarian cooperation, which he deemed vital “in an era of climate change, pandemics and conflicts,” Jaishankar detailed India's contributions, including providing cancer treatment equipment to some SCO members and supplying vaccines and essential medicines during difficult times. He highlighted India’s quick response during the recent Afghanistan earthquakes, where "Indian relief assistance reached the affected areas the very same day." He also urged attention to India’s initiative for the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).
On the modernisation of the SCO, the Minister stated that India “strongly supports its reform-oriented agenda” as the organisation continues to evolve. He welcomed the establishment of centers addressing key modern challenges like organized crime, drug trafficking, and cybersecurity. Jaishankar stressed that as the SCO becomes more diverse, it must become “more flexible and adaptable.” To achieve this, he prioritized a crucial institutional change: "To this end, the long-delayed decision to make English an official language of the SCO must be prioritised.”