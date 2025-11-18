Prashant Kishor accepts full responsibility for Jan Suraaj’s Bihar Poll debacle

Kishor said that although his team had worked sincerely, they did not receive the desired public response, leading to results that were far from expectations. “Forget about systematic change, we could not even bring about a change in government,” he said, while resolving to continue his fight for systemic reform.

“It’s true that the election results did not come on expected lines, but we will continue our struggle. We will not sit idle and will continue to raise the voice of the people of Bihar. Though we failed to win even a single seat, we certainly played some role in changing Bihar’s politics,” he added.

Responding to a media query, the JSP founder said the party would review the mistakes that led to its poor electoral performance. “We will identify the mistakes and rectify them. If the public does not show faith in us, the responsibility for that is entirely mine,” he said.

He acknowledged that he had failed to win the trust of the people of Bihar in the 2025 Assembly election. “I failed to explain the basis on which they should vote and why they should create a new system,” he said, adding that he would observe a day of silence at Gandhi’s Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran on 20 November.