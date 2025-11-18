Punjab CM Mann secures deferral on key state issues at Northern Zonal Council meeting

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the BJP-led Centre had agreed to defer as many as 11 agenda items related to the state, which were part of the deliberations during the meeting of the North Zonal Council (NZC) in Faridabad on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, CM Mann said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had ordered a status quo on most of the issues related to Punjab. The issue about staff appointment in the administration and institutions of Chandigarh has been referred to the NZC standing committee, he added.

Mann criticised the NZC members including Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh for attempting to infringe the rights of the states. He said that it is unfortunate that Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh are unnecessarily mounting pressure on Punjab.

The Punjab CM alleged that the leadership of these states have made a mockery of the platform by making unjust demands seeking a share in the resources of the state and even its rivers. He said that in the NZC meeting, all the member states put forth their views, and as the head of the state, he also presented the case of Punjab.

Out of a total 28 agenda items, 11 were related to Punjab, and for the first time, due to the strenuous efforts of the state government, all of them were deferred, he said.

Those who are making a fuss over river waters must understand one thing, a real-time assessment of the availability of river waters should be made, for which the presence of water must be reviewed, Mann said.