Ranchi Diary | Desi Magur is the state fish of Jharkhand

In a move aimed at protecting local aquatic life, the Jharkhand Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has officially declared Desi Magur (Clarias magur) as the State Fish. The decision is in line with the recommendations from ICAR–National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (ICAR–NBFGR), which identified the Clarias magur as an emblematic species deserving of state recognition. Native to Jharkhand’s rivers, ponds, and wetlands, the hardy, air-breathing catfish is expected to help promote sustainable aquaculture.

Man impersonates Soren to call Karnataka Dy CM

The Chief Minister’s Office in Jharkhand has filed an FIR after an unidentified man, who posed as Chief Minister Hemant Soren and called Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his wife on November 15, around 9.50 pm. The complaint, filed by CM’s personal secretary Jai Prasad, states that the same number had previously been used to harass former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The CMO has condemned the act as a deliberate attempt to tarnish the CM’s image and mislead VIPs.