Ranchi Diary | Desi Magur is the state fish of Jharkhand

In a move aimed at protecting local aquatic life, the Jharkhand Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has officially declared Desi Magur (Clarias magur) as the State Fish. The decision is in line with the recommendations from ICAR–National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (ICAR–NBFGR), which identified the Clarias magur as an emblematic species deserving of state recognition. Native to Jharkhand’s rivers, ponds, and wetlands, the hardy, air-breathing catfish is expected to help promote sustainable aquaculture.
Man impersonates Soren to call Karnataka Dy CM
The Chief Minister’s Office in Jharkhand has filed an FIR after an unidentified man, who posed as Chief Minister Hemant Soren and called Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his wife on November 15, around 9.50 pm. The complaint, filed by CM’s personal secretary Jai Prasad, states that the same number had previously been used to harass former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The CMO has condemned the act as a deliberate attempt to tarnish the CM’s image and mislead VIPs.
Congress talent hunt for spokespersons in state
The Jharkhand Congress is set to begin a state-wide talent hunt to recruit spokespersons at the state and regional levels. The party’s ‘National Media Talent Hunt’ initiative looks to find people who are committed to the party’s ideals, understand the Constitution well, are politically aware, and can communicate effectively. For the exercise, the state has been divided into seven zones—Palamu, Kolhan; Deoghar-Dumka-Jamtara; Sahibganj-Godda-Pakur; Ramgarh-Chatra-Koderma-Hazaribagh; Bokaro-Dhanbad-Giridih; and South Chotanagpur.
Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com