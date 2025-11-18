RJD claims Tejashwi to lead Oppn charge in Assembly

PATNA: The RJD claimed on Monday that its Raghopur MLA Tejashwi Prasad Yadav would serve as the LoP in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, as—with 25 MLAs—the party has a little over 10% of the strength of the 243-member House.

A party is required to have 10% of the total strength to have its member recognised as LoP. In this case. A decision to this effect was taken at RJD’s legislature party meeting convened at 1 Polo Road residence of Tejashwi to review debacle of RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in the Assembly elections.

In the meeting, RJD founder Lalu Prasad, former chief minister and MLC Rabri Devi, and Patliputra MP Misa Bharti adopted the resolution in this regard. All the newly elected MLAs and unsuccessful candidates were present at the meeting being held after three days of results of Assembly elections.