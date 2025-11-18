SC seeks Rajasthan government's reply on plea challenging anti-conversion law

JAIPUR: In a significant move, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Rajasthan government on the controversial Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order after hearing the petition filed by the Jaipur Catholic Welfare Society and sought a response from the Rajasthan government within four weeks.

The law, which, according to the government, is intended to curb alleged illegal religious conversions in the state, came into effect in October this year.

In its petition, the Jaipur Catholic Welfare Society stated that the law is constitutionally flawed and contradicted existing SC judgments. It also asserted that the state legislature exceeded its authority in enacting the law.

The law contains several stringent and problematic provisions, including the clause stating that if a mass conversion is carried out on a property, the premises will be liable to demolition and confiscation by the administration.

The legislation also explicitly includes marriage conducted for religious conversion within the definition of "illegal conversion."